Mixed Route Juice wins mandate for JungleBerry

"The concept behind the campaign is to convey the inherent goodness of JungleBerry's products through a visually striking and authentic representation. Nature is the ultimate source of beauty, and our collaboration with JungleBerry aims to celebrate that in a way that resonates with consumers. Advertising needs to be honest. With this campaign, we wanted to show the world the truth in our products. Simply put, the DVC works like a cross between a behind the scenes montage, testimonial and proof of work video," says Amrita Sharma, founder, Mixed Route Juice.