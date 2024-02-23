Mixed Route Juice wins mandate for JungleBerry

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mixed Route Juice, a Delhi and Bangalore based marketing agency, has announced that it has won the mandate for JungleBerry, an organic and all-natural lifestyle sector company.
JungleBerry is known for providing organic and natural products. It has entrusted Mixed Route Juice with the task of bringing its vision to life through an inventive campaign after a multi agency pitch.
Collaborating with photographer Vansh Virmani and stylist Jahnvi Bansal, Mixed Route Juice orchestrated a photoshoot that captures the essence of JungleBerry's products in a visually striking manner.
The photoshoot, featuring a skilled model, blends grace and the inherent beauty that JungleBerry embodies. Vansh Virmani and Jahnvi Bansal, acknowledged for their expertise in the fashion and lifestyle industry, have lent their skills to create a series of captivating images that highlight the allure of JungleBerry's offerings.
"The concept behind the campaign is to convey the inherent goodness of JungleBerry's products through a visually striking and authentic representation. Nature is the ultimate source of beauty, and our collaboration with JungleBerry aims to celebrate that in a way that resonates with consumers. Advertising needs to be honest. With this campaign, we wanted to show the world the truth in our products. Simply put, the DVC works like a cross between a behind the scenes montage, testimonial and proof of work video," says Amrita Sharma, founder, Mixed Route Juice.
This campaign showcases the agency's prowess in crafting compelling narratives for brands in the lifestyle and wellness space. Mixed Route Juice is already planning the second leg of this campaign. The company is set to reveal a second instalment of the photoshoot. This phase will reveal the model using JungleBerry products a day before the shoot, creating a narrative that underscores the authenticity and efficacy of JungleBerry's offerings.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Mixed Route Juice for this campaign. Their creative approach and dedication to highlighting the natural goodness of our products align perfectly with JungleBerry's ethos. We believe this collaboration will resonate strongly with our audience," says Nitin Dhawan, co-founder, JungleBerry.
Mixed Route Juice invites the media and consumers to witness the unveiling of this campaign.