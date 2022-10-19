MMTC-PAMP show how to cherish and honour the purest moments, relationships and blessings this festive season

The campaign has been conceptualized by AutumnGrey.
As the nation prepares to celebrate Dhanteras and Diwali, MMTC-PAMP too gears up for the festivities. In India, festive occasions mean different things to different people. For some, it is a chance to cherish purest relationships. For many, it is a moment to share their joy with those who are deprived of it. For others, it’s a way to commemorate blessings of the purest kind. To showcase this,
AutumnGrey has come up with their latest series of 3 short films – MMTC-PAMP, Purest Gift for the Purest Blessings, Relationships and Moments. The films portray how this festive season, MMTC-PAMP’s exquisite range of 24K, 999.9 Purest, LBMA-accredited Gold minted products, are heartfelt gifts for those we care for.
Crafted intricately with designs deeply rooted in Indian traditions, MMTC-PAMP’s Rose bar, Lotus Bar and the Lakshmi Shankh coin with their finest Swiss Craftsmanship and mirror finish are sure to multiply the dazzling festive lights, spreading joy all around!
Speaking on the launch of the films Swati Balani, executive creative director, AutumnGrey, said, “Gifting gold has been an age-old tradition during festive season. With these relatable short films, we wanted to highlight some of the purest gifting moments that only deserve the purest of gold from MMTC-PAMP.”
“As a prominent brand in the gold category, festive season is an important time for MMTC-PAMP from sales perspective. We wanted to capitalise this time to urge potential customers to buy only the purest 24K 999.9 gold for their loved ones. This series of shorties highlights different relationships that bring out the purest moments of gifting,” said Sandhya Gurung, VP & business head, AutumnGrey.
Speaking on the subject, Amul Kumar Saha, chief digital officer, MMTC-PAMP said, “Both AutumnGrey and MMTC-PAMP had faith in the shorter format. Each of the stories capture purest form of human emotions around gratitude and love. Our customers have been able to relate to these stories and have been left with a positive emotion in those 20 seconds. We believe that if someone is looking to buy or gift gold in order to mark these purest of moments, must consider getting the purest form of gold. Our exquisitely crafted gold coins and bars have 24K 999.9 purity and we are India's only LBMA accredited gold and silver good refiner. The bestsellers this season are our newly introduced Rose gold bar designs and the beautifully crafted Lakshmi and Ganesh Shankh shaped gold and silver coins."
