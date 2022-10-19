MMTC-PAMP show how to cherish and honour the purest moments, relationships and blessings this festive season

Speaking on the subject, Amul Kumar Saha, chief digital officer, MMTC-PAMP said, “Both AutumnGrey and MMTC-PAMP had faith in the shorter format. Each of the stories capture purest form of human emotions around gratitude and love. Our customers have been able to relate to these stories and have been left with a positive emotion in those 20 seconds. We believe that if someone is looking to buy or gift gold in order to mark these purest of moments, must consider getting the purest form of gold. Our exquisitely crafted gold coins and bars have 24K 999.9 purity and we are India's only LBMA accredited gold and silver good refiner. The bestsellers this season are our newly introduced Rose gold bar designs and the beautifully crafted Lakshmi and Ganesh Shankh shaped gold and silver coins."