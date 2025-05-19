MobiKwik launches pocket UPI campaign with Jaideep Ahlawat

MobiKwik Systems, the digital wallet, has unveiled a multi-media campaign for its innovative "Pocket UPI" product. The campaign positions Pocket UPI as a smarter alternative to traditional UPI payments by eliminating the need for direct bank account linking & other superior product benefits.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat headlines the campaign, reprising his popular cop avatar to bring authenticity & edge to the screen. In a series of engaging digital films, Ahlawat navigates everyday financial scenarios with humor & candidness, demonstrating why Pocket UPI represents a smarter way to UPI.

MobiKwik addresses these challenges through a series of engaging & witty creatives across digital & social platforms. Throughout the campaign, the brand aims to highlight real-world situations where digital payments are made & why Pocket UPI is the smarter choice. Users can make UPI transactions without directly linking their Bank accounts, significantly reducing fraud risk. They can keep bank statements clutter-free by routing payments through their Pocket UPI balance. The product enables better control over monthly spending by allowing users to load specific amounts into their account & use them as per their needs. Additionally, customers can experience faster, PIN-less transactions.

Announcing the launch of the multi-media campaign, Jaskaran Singh Kapany, chief marketing officer at MobiKwik, said, "As a company, we have been known to introduce innovative products that simplify consumers' interaction with financial services. Pocket UPI is one such revolutionary product that simplifies UPI payments & adds tremendous value to possibly the largest product use case in the world.”

“Jaideep's relatable on-screen presence and authenticity make him the perfect face to bring the convenience of Pocket UPI to our millions of users. Pocket UPI really is the smarter way to UPI," he added.

The campaign launched with a teaser posted by Ahlawat on his Instagram account on May 16, 2025, creating intrigue around how his cop character would tackle digital payment complications and saw tongue-in-cheek engagement by many celebs.

The first film showcases how small daily transactions can lead to cluttered bank statements, positioning Pocket UPI as the solution for maintaining cleaner financial records.

Upcoming films will showcase secure enhanced security, PIN-less payments & improved budgeting control and will be released soon on the company’s and actor’s social platforms.