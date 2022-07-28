Mobile Accessories brand Mobilla ropes in Kajal Aggarwal for Brand Endorsements

Kajal Aggarwal will feature in the companies marketing collaterals and communication across ATL and BTL including print, digital and electronic media.
Leading lifestyle and mobile accessories brand Mobilla continue to strengthen its market presence through its marketing and branding initiatives. In a bid to further consolidate its position, accelerate growth, and drive consumer recall, Mobilla now ropes in Indian actor and model Kajal Aggarwal as the company’s face for its brand endorsements. In line with this partnership, the companies marketing collaterals and communication across ATL and BTL including print, digital and electronic media will feature Kajal Aggarwal going forward.
Mobilla’s association with Kajal Aggarwal will not just significantly bolster the company’s brand appeal but will also help in strengthening the existing consumer base while tapping into new and potential consumers. Moreover, Kajal Aggarwals wide appeal will certainly help Mobilla target consumers across all ages.
Speaking on her association with fast-growing consumer brand Mobilla, Kajal Aggarwal said, “This is an exciting association for me as it gives me an understanding and an opportunity to work with a new category. I am determined to make this association work by putting in my best effort to bring success for Mobilla and myself with this association.”
“Kajal Aggarwal is well recognised and has a trustworthy personality. She is an icon in the film industry, and her personality connects with the people of real India or what we refer to as the Bharat of India. She also has a connect with people from all age groups. Our partnership with her will help us showcase the value our products and how they can add to their lifestyle. It will help us establish a sense of connection with our end consumer as well. This association with Kajal Aggarwal is a promising step forward. It will help Mobilla strengthen its image in the market and bring us further growth.” said Jignesh Shah, and Hetal Shah Co-founders, at Mobilla.