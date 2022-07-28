Mobile Accessories brand Mobilla ropes in Kajal Aggarwal for Brand Endorsements

“Kajal Aggarwal is well recognised and has a trustworthy personality. She is an icon in the film industry, and her personality connects with the people of real India or what we refer to as the Bharat of India. She also has a connect with people from all age groups. Our partnership with her will help us showcase the value our products and how they can add to their lifestyle. It will help us establish a sense of connection with our end consumer as well. This association with Kajal Aggarwal is a promising step forward. It will help Mobilla strengthen its image in the market and bring us further growth.” said Jignesh Shah, and Hetal Shah Co-founders, at Mobilla.