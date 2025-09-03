Mohammed Siraj to sport Skechers cricket footwear in upcoming matches

Skechers, the comfort technology company, continues its momentum in the cricketing world with the signing of Mohammed Siraj, one of India’s most dynamic and inspiring fast bowlers. The Hyderabad-born speedster for Gujarat Titans and the India National Team will now compete in Skechers cricket footwear and be featured in the brand’s marketing campaigns across its performance and lifestyle divisions.
Speaking on the association, Mohammed Siraj said, "For me, comfort and focus are everything when I’m on the field. Skechers gives me that confidence, whether I’m bowling my heart out or running in for that crucial spell. Their technology, attention to detail, and belief in athletes make them a brand I truly connect with. As part of the Skechers family, I’m excited for what’s ahead.”
Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., added, "Mohammed Siraj represents the kind of relentless spirit, resilience, and raw talent that resonates deeply with our brand ethos. He recently made our country proud with his phenomenal performance in the Test series against England, showcasing exactly the kind of intensity and consistency we celebrate at Skechers. Fans will now see him competing in Skechers as part of the elite group of athletes on our team who define what it means to perform with comfort, power, and passion.”
Siraj’s rise in international cricket has been nothing short of inspiring, earning the top spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings in 2023, delivering match-winning spells in Tests abroad, and now continuing his stellar run with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. Most recently, Siraj was a key architect in India’s comeback during the India vs. England Test series in July–August 2025. He emerged as India’s highest wicket-taker, clinching 23 wickets, including a decisive five-wicket haul in the final Test at The Oval, which helped India level the five-match series 2–2 and retain the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
With this announcement, Siraj joins a Skechers roster that includes Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, and Yastika Bhatia, further strengthening the brand’s presence in Indian cricket and reinforcing its commitment to innovation-led performance gear for athletes at all levels.
The Skechers Cricket range includes full-spike and half-spike footwear options tailored for performance. The Skechers Cricket Elite, with 11 metal spikes, is designed for athletes seeking maximum traction and power, while the Skechers Cricket Blade, featuring 7 spikes, offers enhanced agility and control—ideal for bowlers like Siraj who need explosive performance and unwavering support. Beyond cricket, Skechers also offers performance footwear for elite and casual athletes in football, running, basketball, pickleball and golf.
The Skechers Cricket footwear collection is available at select Skechers retail stores and online at skechers.in.