Mohan sisters star in Sunsilk’s ‘Nachdi Kudi’ film as brand marks fresh new era

Sunsilk, a haircare brand, has launched a bold new chapter with a brand refresh and a cultural campaign in collaboration with the Mohan Sisters, creating a World Record certified by the Asian Book of Records. The rebrand ushers in a new era for Sunsilk, featuring modern packaging, refreshed design, and updated storytelling that reflect its evolution into a science-backed, future-ready brand- celebrating individuality while staying innovative, caring, and relevant for today’s generation. As part of this cultural movement, Sunsilk brought to life through the viral dance challenge and record-breaking music video "Nachdi Kudi", celebrating music, dance, sisterhood and self-expression.

Taking the movement forward, Sunsilk and the Mohan Sisters launched “Nachdi Kudi” – a music video that set another Asian World Record with 16 dance forms in a single track. Neeti lends her voice, Shakti choreographs and performs with artistry, while Mukti lights up the screen with her energy. Together, they embody sisterhood, talent, and glamour while unveiling Bouncenatyam—symbolising the bounce, beauty, and confidence Sunsilk Pink inspires.

To deliver a music video that matches the grand scale of this idea, Sunsilk partnered with some of the industry’s finest talents: Ruel Dausan Varindani (Director), Vikram Montrose (Composer), Kunaal Vermaa (Lyricist), and Eric Pillai (Mixing Engineer). Together, they have crafted a track and video that brilliantly captures the spirit of confidence, sisterhood, and the joy of expressive, beautiful hair.

The campaign was brought to life by HUL’s agency on record, Mindshare, in collaboration with Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

“This record-breaking music video Nachdi Kudi with Mohan sisters is a cultural celebration of music, dance, sisterhood and self-expression,” said Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Haircare, Unilever.

Amin Lakhani, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia, commented, “With Sunsilk’s relaunch, we wanted to go beyond communication and create a cultural celebration. Designed as a social-first idea, the ‘Nachdi Kudi’ music video and Bouncenatyam Challenge bring together music, dance, and sisterhood in a way that is engineered for virality and participation. This campaign reflects the bold new identity of Sunsilk - modern, confident, and rooted in creativity; while transforming a brand relaunch into a movement that today’s young women can truly own and amplify.”

"Being part of this Sunsilk campaign and setting a World Record for 'Nachdi Kudi' has been an incredible experience," expressed Neeti Mohan. "The song truly celebrates confidence and the joy of expression, and it was a pleasure to lend my voice to it. Featuring alongside my sisters, Shakti and Mukti, in this unique concept of Bouncenatyam was creatively fulfilling and a lot of fun!

“Choreographing 16 diverse dance styles for Nachdi Kudi was both a challenge and a dream come true. Inspired by the Bouncenatyam campaign, it gave me the chance to showcase the richness of Indian and global dance forms, while celebrating the confidence, creativity and self-expression Sunsilk stands for. Bringing this vision to life with my sisters and setting a World Record made the experience even more special!” said Shakti Mohan.

Mukti Mohan added, “Working with my sisters on such a powerful, record-setting project was pure joy. It’s not just about dance and music, but also about celebrating confidence and beauty the way Sunsilk has done over the years.”

Marking a new era, Sunsilk unveils a modern look with updated packaging, fresh design, and contemporary storytelling, reflecting its evolution into a science-backed, future-ready brand. Beyond aesthetics, the rebrand reinforces Sunsilk’s commitment to expertise, innovation, and vibrant self-expression. From reimagining its identity to igniting a cultural movement and setting an Asian World Record, Sunsilk continues to inspire young women to embrace their individuality, confidence, and creativity.