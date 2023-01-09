Mohey ropes in Kiara Advani as a new face of the brand

Reinforcing the new age bridal swag, Kiara looks confident and joyous on her wedding day. The film depicts the era of a modern day bride and how weddings are a big day for them. In the film, during her bidaai, Kiara is seen replacing all the gifts she got for her wedding with her most prized possessions. She gets her first doll, her racket that helped her win against her father, her old notebooks, and everything that holds more meaning and memories to her new home. With the help of her new husband and father in law Kiara is able to replace all the new gifts that she finds meaningless in front of her old possessions. While leaving in the car her mother asks her why she is taking old items to her new house, to which Kiara joyfully answers “naye ghar ko apna ghar banaane”. The movie shows the cluster of emotions a bride experiences on her special day and how these old items hold a special place in their hearts. They want to carry their memories with them, its her #DulhanWaliFeeling.