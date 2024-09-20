Mohey's new ad with Janhvi Kapoor encourages women to choose marriage at their own pace

The campaign dives into the emotional journey that women experience as they consider marriage. In the video, Janhvi Kapoor is shown alongside her squad in a grand wedding setting. Through a series of candid conversations, the campaign showcases the evolving dynamics around marriage decisions—portraying that it’s no longer just about tradition but personal readiness. The film focuses not only on the bride but also on her bridesmaids, each exploring their own thoughts and feelings about marriage, breaking the stereotype that there's a fixed time to get married. It highlights the belief that emotional readiness comes from within and is unique to everyone. Entrepreneur and actor Parul Gulati is also featured in the campaign, representing the strong, independent corporate women of today, making this campaign relatable to a wider audience balancing their personal and professional lives.