Moloco partners with Viacom18 and JioCinema for advanced streaming monetisation

“As the streaming media industry continues to focus on monetisation, we’re excited to partner with leading players such as JioCinema to develop their performance advertising engine,” said Sunil Rayan, Moloco’s CBO. “We have leveraged Moloco’s deep experience in advertising technology over the last decade to build an ad-serving solution for JioCinema that ensures stability at scale and improves user experience during peak times. Looking ahead to Tata IPL 2024, we anticipate an even bigger opportunity to engage millions of viewers while also creating measurable value for advertisers,” he added.