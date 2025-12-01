Mondelez brings Lotus Biscoff to India with a sensory-led campaign

Mondelez International has formally introduced Lotus Biscoff to India with an integrated campaign titled Welcome to the Biscoff Feeling.

The launch centres on the idea that Biscoff’s caramelised flavour is meant to be felt as much as tasted. To underline this premise, the company held an event built around sensory experiences and familiar Indian tea and coffee rituals. The campaign’s film follows young adults in everyday settings where the biscuit becomes part of routine snacking moments.

Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing at Mondelez India, said the aim was to give consumers “a real taste” of what defines the brand and to frame Biscoff in the context of daily habits.

The campaign has been developed with Ogilvy, Wavemaker, and Edelman. It spans outdoor, social media activity, influencer work, and partnerships with cafés and airlines.

Ogilvy’s creative leads, Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, said the idea of “the Biscoff feeling” stems from the biscuit’s distinct flavour. Shekhar Banerjee, Wavemaker India's chief client officer, said the brand is being positioned for consumers who associate Biscoff with coffee culture.

Lotus Biscoff event

As the media roll-out continues, Edelman’s role focuses on shaping how the launch is experienced beyond advertising. Ashutosh Munshi, Edelman India's lead advisor on integrated markeitng and communications said the agency focused on creating a cultural moment around the launch by using creators and experiential formats.