Mondelez India and Ogilvy win top honours at Effie India awards

Speaking on winning the Grand Effie for Whisper India, Leo Burnett shared a quote from CEO Dheeraj Sinha, "At Leo Burnett we are particularly proud of creating work that solves real problems for both the client and the people. Our work for Whisper “The Missing Chapter” does exactly that – helping spread period education to stop 23 million girls from dropping out of school. The real impact of this initiative is in how it will add back to the society and the economy."