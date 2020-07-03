Mondelez India and Zee Network thank COVID-warriors in new ad

Mondelez's latest ad is a collaboration with Zee Network and an extension of its ‘Kuch Achha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’ proposition.
In a bid to show gratitude to those who contribute to our lives every day but often go unnoticed, media & entertainment company ZEE has launched a content initiative on TV for Mondelez India's flagship brand Cadbury Dairy Milk. Conceptualised and created by Wavemaker India in collaboration with Ogilvy, #SayThankYou campaign is aimed at extending Cadbury Dairy Milk's
Commenting on the association, Anil Viswanathan, Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk as a brand, believes that if there’s one thing that can shine a beam of light, in tough times like these, it is Generosity. As a brand, we felt a sense of duty as we created a pack innovation that represents the nation’s sentiment. We are optimistic that this association will help us reach every corner of the country and spread the spirit of generosity”.
Earlier this year, in April this year, Mondelez India launched the limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Thank You bar, to . Cadbury Dairy Milk Thank You bar is an effort by the company, to acknowledge those who help us every day.
The new campaign with Zee features over 21 artists from across 7 channels including Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Tamil, Zee Kannada, Zee Telugu and Zee Keralam come together to acknowledge many invisible heroes in their lives. The insight behind the content campaign lay in nudging a positive change in society with an authentic message of expressing gratitude delivered through familiar faces from Zee’s programming in multiple languages.
Expressing his views on the collaboration, Ashish Sehgal - chief growth officer - advertisement revenue, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “When Mondelez India told us that Cadbury Dairy Milk wanted to acknowledge the unacknowledged, we realized that it was a great fitment with our brand. To mobilise and amplify the thought of #SayThankYou, ZEE’s Branded Content and Partnership team conceptualized a content campaign by leveraging the massive strengths of the network across TV, OTT and social media to carry this thought to all parts of the country, producing top quality content that were executed with some ‘never done before’ innovations.”
Commenting on the campaign, Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Head-West, Wavemaker India said, “We are Generation Skip, we don’t wait, we are hungry to move on to our next badge, next entertainment or the next breaking news. On media we tried to swim against this tide and acknowledge the ones who are often skipped. We have created these heart felt moments to acknowledge the ones who stay behind the scenes, helping us every day.”
The campaign went live on all ZEE Platforms across TV (GEC, Movies, and Music), ZEE5 and its social media assets along with ZEE Media channels, opening with a roadblock across 24 channels on 1st July at the prime-time slot of 9 pm. This was followed by innovative credit rolls between show transitions on ZEE Channels, thanking the production crews behind the shows and the break of the campaign across Social Media and ZEE5.
The campaign is poised to close on 19th July with a special poem created by a well-known poet & lyricist. The film can be viewed on all channels of ZEE network and social media platforms.
Mondelez has also been contributing their products to those fighting the coronavirus in total has donated over 140 tons of chocolates, biscuits and beverages to India FoodBanking Network (IFBN) across 20 cities. Of this, Cadbury Bournvita will be directed to hospitals.
The company is also donating dry ration kits to support over 8600 families (approx. 43,000 beneficiaries) in communities around its factory locations in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Since April Mondelez has been actively acknowledging those who have been on the frontline, fighting the coronavirus. It bought back its iconic 'Kuch Khaas Hai' tune in two different iterations - one to encourage people to stay positive during lockdown and another to pay tribute to those who are supporting frontline workers in a bid to fight the coronavirus.
For a trip down memorry lane, here's the original ad - created by Ogilvy with a tune composed by musical trio - Shankar Ehsaan Loy.