Mondelez India deepens presence in Choco bakery segment with the new Cadbury Chocobakes Chocochip Cookies

Marks the company’s third launch under the Chocobakery segment to further strengthen its play in the biscuit segment,.
Mondelez India, the makers & bakers of some of India’s leading snacks has unveiled the scrumptious and decadent Chocobakes Chocochip Cookie infused with the iconic Cadbury taste. After the successful launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choc-filled Cookies and Choc Layered Cakes, the new launch is yet another effort towards solidifying the company's growing presence in the Chocobakery segment by introducing a thoughtfully curated take on the traditional chocolate chip cookie.
In tune with the ever-evolving consumer preferences, the signature taste of Cadbury chocolate has taken the form of bars, candies, cakes and cookies. This time around, the exciting innovation transforms the country’s favourite chocolate into its smallest avatar, a Chocochip on a cookie! To commemorate the launch, the brand has launched ‘Chhote Chhote Cadbury’, a 360-degree campaign celebrating the arrival of the newest member of the family.
The brand has curated a 35 second ad film that captures the delicious treat, within a slice of life scene based on a ‘comedy of error’ plot. The video opens with a mom, her uncle and son sitting in the hall. While the mom is seen leaving home to run some errands, the endearing uncle takes a bite of the irresistibly chocolaty cookie and discovers the ‘Chhote Chhote Cadbury’ on it. While eating, a single Chocochip falls, flies around and lands in the kid’s tiffin. Both lunge for the tiffin as neither of them wanted to let go of even one Chocochip (Afterall it’s Cadbury Chocochip). Just at that moment, the mother enters back and sees both grappling. The mother thinks the uncle is eating her son’s food, while in fact he is only gorging on the fallen Chocochip, leaving the mom stunned!
Speaking on the launch Nitin Saini, vice president – marketing, Mondelez India said “Over the years, the biscuit category has become a key growth driver and we have consistently delivered exciting and new offerings that have been winning the hearts of our consumers. With the debut of Cadbury Chocobakes Chocochip Cookie, we are providing yet another decadent, indulgent treat that transforms our signature Cadbury into an entirely new experience. We are confident that the campaign ‘Chhote Chhote Cadbury’ will play a huge role in driving awareness and salience for Chocobakes, and further strengthening our position as a snacking leader and a strong challenger in the biscuit segment.”
Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India had this to say about the campaign, “The story revolves around the discovery of a Cadbury chocolate chip in the cookie and the subsequent want to consume each chip. Though the film is a comic exaggeration, it comes from a human truth. The truth that we will not want to let go of the slightest bit of what we love. Everyone will be able to think of a moment in their lives when they felt and acted like the Chachaji in this film.”
Cadbury Chocobakes Chocochip cookies are available across retail stores and online platforms, priced at just Rs 40 for a single 15U pack (83.4 gms) and Rs 80 for a 30U pack (167 gms).