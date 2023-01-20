Mondelez India deepens presence in Choco bakery segment with the new Cadbury Chocobakes Chocochip Cookies

The brand has curated a 35 second ad film that captures the delicious treat, within a slice of life scene based on a ‘comedy of error’ plot. The video opens with a mom, her uncle and son sitting in the hall. While the mom is seen leaving home to run some errands, the endearing uncle takes a bite of the irresistibly chocolaty cookie and discovers the ‘Chhote Chhote Cadbury’ on it. While eating, a single Chocochip falls, flies around and lands in the kid’s tiffin. Both lunge for the tiffin as neither of them wanted to let go of even one Chocochip (Afterall it’s Cadbury Chocochip). Just at that moment, the mother enters back and sees both grappling. The mother thinks the uncle is eating her son’s food, while in fact he is only gorging on the fallen Chocochip, leaving the mom stunned!