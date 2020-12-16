Mondelez India introduces Bournvita Crunchy biscuits, enters wholesome biscuits segment

The company announced the launch with an Ogilvy conceptualised ad, which takes on the notion of wholesome biscuits being boring.
Mondelez India, a leading snack company, has announced a new addition to its enviable brand portfolio that includes the likes of Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Bournvita and Oreo.
As per the brand, the newest entrant is Bournvita Crunchy biscuits that are ‘A Crunchy Bite of Wholegrains & Berries’. It also becomes the newest member of the Bournvita family, which already houses Cadbury Bournvita, a chocolate health drink; Cadbury Bournvita biscuits; and Cadbury Bournvita Fills, a morning snack.
This new brand is an addition to the ‘better for you’ products from Mondelez India that include the likes of Cadbury Dairy Milk – 30% Less Sugar, Bournvita biscuits.
Sudhanshu Nagpal, associate director – marketing (biscuits), Mondelez India, said: “As per our recently released State of Snacking TM report, most Indian adults say that they are snacking more today, than before.”
“Given the unprecedented times, health and hygiene have become very important for our consumers. They are looking up to their trusted snacking brands for nourishment and wellbeing. Taste continues to remain an important factor for our consumers... Bournvita Crunchy brings together the best of our global category expertise and innovation with local insights and experience.”
“Our endeavour has always been to provide unique eat experiences and a broad range of product offerings to our consumers – from indulgent to wholesome. Our latest launch – Bournvita Crunchy, is in line with this commitment. We’re confident that this wholesome product will provide our consumers with a ‘guilt-free’ snacking experience.”
We (afaqs!) saw the aspect of taste and nourishment appear in the maiden Bournvita Crunchy ad. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, it takes on the notion that wholegrain is bland and boring.
The ad is in line with Bournvita biscuits’ much-loved proposition ‘No More Excuses’.
Akshay Seth, group creative director, Ogilvy India, and Chinmay Raut, senior creative director, Ogilvy India, said, “In today’s times, the emphasis on healthy eating has increased manifold. But adults, like children, are equally fussy about healthy eating.”
“The Bournvita Crunchy launch gives the brand proposition of #NoMoreExcuses a new dimension. It highlights the child-like behaviour adults exhibit at the mention of wholegrain and how they do a U-turn when they realise that healthy can be tasty.”
Snacking has witnessed a sharp spike this year (2020). Global measurement company Nielsen said snacking saw increased growth during COVID, with 14 per cent value contributions.
A peek at Mondelez International’s first-ever global ‘State of Snacking Report’ in 2019 is enough to ascertain India’s love for snacking.
As per the report, seven in 10 Indian adults (on an average) said that they snack more today than they did a year ago (71 per cent, +22 per cent global average). And, they plan to snack more often in the next year (67 per cent, +25 per cent global average).
Bournvita Crunchy is priced at Rs 30 for a tray pack (100 grams) and Rs 60 for a carton (200 gms). It will be available across the country.
Agency details
• Creative agency: Ogilvy India
• Creative team: Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Sukesh Nayak, Akshay Seth, Chinmay Raut, Bhuvan Bali, Pallavi Pardikar, Aashna Gopalkrishnan
• Planning team: Russell John, Sanketa Kapse
• Account management: Prakash Nair, Mayuri Shukla, Swapna Divekar, Anjali Negi
• Media agency: Wavemaker India
• PR agency: MSL India