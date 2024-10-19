Mondelez India unveils ‘Studio, Creations by Cadbury’; entering premium chocolate market with Saif and Kareena-led campaign

Mondelez India has introduced ‘Studio, Creations by Cadbury,’ marking the brand’s foray into the premium chocolate segment in India. This new offering aims to tap into the growing demand for premium gifting options, particularly during festive occasions. In line with this, Cadbury has launched dedicated social media platforms to promote the brand.

Advertisment

The new product, priced at ₹494 for 130 grams, positions itself at a significantly higher price point than Cadbury’s popular Celebrations gift packs, which retail at ₹134 for 144.1 grams on Zepto. This has raised questions about potential cannibalization within the brand's portfolio, as consumers may shift from Cadbury Celebrations to Studio.

To promote the launch, Mondelez has unveiled a campaign featuring Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, emphasising sophistication and exclusivity. The campaign film, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi (also known as Bob), was produced by Good Morning Films, with Robin D'Cruz and Ojaswini Raheja as producers. The campaign emphasises premium gifting, targeting consumers looking for high-end chocolate options during festive seasons

The creative strategy was developed by Ogilvy, led by Sukesh Nayak, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, and Kainaz Karmakar, while Wavemaker handled the media planning and strategy.

The packaging design for the new product line was crafted by Design Bridge Singapore, ensuring it aligns with the brand’s premium positioning.