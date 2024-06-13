Mondelez inks deal with Lotus Bakeries to manufacture and market Biscoff cookies in India

"To successfully operate here, an extensive distribution network, a strong local presence, effective merchandising, and an appropriate pricing strategy are key. And we believe that now is the right time to further accelerate Biscoff in this growing market. I am therefore confident that Mondelēz International, with its strong commercial expertise, market specific knowledge and its local presence, is the ideal partner to fulfil our ambition to make Biscoff a big success in India," said Jan Boone, CEO, Lotus Bakeries.