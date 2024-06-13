Mondelez inks deal with Lotus Bakeries to manufacture and market Biscoff cookies in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mondelez, an American multinational confectionery, has entered into a partnership with Belgian biscuit maker Lotus Bakeries to produce, sell, and market Lotus's flagship Biscoff brand in India, as reported by The Economic Times. The product will be launched in the second half of next year.
The company will give royalty on its sales under the license agreement. This move will also enable Mondelez to expand its portfolio in the premium cookie segment within the Rs 45,000 crore biscuit market, currently dominated by Britannia, Parle, and ITC.
Samir Jain, president of Mondelez India added, "It is a partnership where both found merit and value in each other. From Biscoff's perspective, it is an entry to India, using the strength of Mondelez's manufacturing, distribution and branding and for us, we have a great product in the end."
Speaking to ET, Jain added, "Once we start manufacturing in India, the import duty, which is substantial, goes away. So, the pricing will come down significantly."
The Lotus brand was founded in 1932 and in 1986, its Speculoos biscuit was rebranded as Lotus Biscoff, a combination of two words - biscuit and coffee.
"To successfully operate here, an extensive distribution network, a strong local presence, effective merchandising, and an appropriate pricing strategy are key. And we believe that now is the right time to further accelerate Biscoff in this growing market. I am therefore confident that Mondelēz International, with its strong commercial expertise, market specific knowledge and its local presence, is the ideal partner to fulfil our ambition to make Biscoff a big success in India," said Jan Boone, CEO, Lotus Bakeries.
In addition to expanding Biscoff in India, the two companies will collaborate on developing and marketing co-branded chocolate products in other regions. The initial co-branded products are expected to debut in early 2025, featuring Cadbury and Biscoff in the United Kingdom and Milka and Biscoff across Europe.