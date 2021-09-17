Mondelez India recreates Cadbury Dairy Milk's 'Kuch Khaas Hai' ad with a twist

Commenting on the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, senior director – Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “From acing in the corporate world to winning Olympic medals, women are at the forefront of creating new milestones, every single day and our film is an ode to each one of them. As a brand that has always promoted gender inclusivity, contemporizing an iconic campaign is our way of recognizing the changing times and extending support to all the women trailblazers. An extension of our ongoing generosity narrative, the film also lands the message of how taking small yet significant steps to acknowledge the achievements of women would make the world a better place.”.