Moneycontrol print ad highlights 100 million monthly users milestone

Moneycontrol has launched an ad campaign to announce its 10 crore monthly users. Moneycontrol is part of the Network 18 group.

In a front-page ad across all editions of The Economic Times, Moneycontrol reported that 10 crore (100 million) people used the platform in October 2024. The ad also highlighted Moneycontrol Pro's 10 lakh paying subscribers and emphasised that Moneycontrol's audience size is 30% larger than its nearest rival, according to Comscore MMX Multi-Platform data for September 2024. Additionally, Moneycontrol App has 70 lakh monthly active users.

The ad highlights Moneycontrol's comprehensive offerings, including market data, financial tools, stock research, and business news, positioning it as a valuable resource. The platform is also expanding its services, now offering personal loans, fixed deposits, bank account management, and credit scores, further establishing its role in the fintech ecosystem.

Moneycontrol's user engagement has seen significant growth, with its page views in September 2024 being nearly 40% higher than its closest competitor, according to Comscore. Additionally, it recorded the highest time spent in the sector, totaling 407.48 million minutes for the month.