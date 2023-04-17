moneyview onboards Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador

The collaboration comes as moneyview scales its presence across the country, making credit accessible for the underserved population.
moneyview announced that it has onboarded Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. The collaboration comes as moneyview scales its presence across the country, making credit accessible for the underserved population.
The platform provides customers with instant personal loans, BNPL and personalised financial management solutions, and will soon foray into the neo-banking space, adding services such as digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions to its product portfolio. As moneyview’s brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment.
Puneet Agarwal, CEO of moneyview said, “We are thrilled to introduce Ranbir Kapoor as the celebrity brand ambassador for moneyview. Ranbir’s national appeal and charismatic persona makes him the perfect choice to represent our brand. We are confident that this partnership will help us build a deeper connection with our customers and amplify the brand’s values of simplicity, transparency, and relatability”.
Ranbir Kapoor said, “It gives me pleasure to collaborate with moneyview, a platform that's helped millions of people achieve their financial goals. I’m certain of their success and look forward to our association together.”
SV Prasanth Naidu, CMO of moneyview said, “moneyview has always been committed to empowering people with financial freedom and independence. We believe that with Ranbir’s association, we will be able to further strengthen our bonds with our customers and expand our reach even further. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership ahead”.