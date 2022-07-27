Monk Entertainment launches creator led campaign for muvin

Mukund Rao, co-founder of muvin, comments, “More than ever before, the teenagers in our country are steadily becoming financially independent. As young consumers, they are opinionated when it comes to their personal life and the choices they make, whether it is related to gadgets, fashion, food or travel. Each of our solutions including our pocket money app, prepaid card and the RuPay keychain are fully self-assisted and self-managed, empowering the teens to conduct offline and online transactions in a simplified and secured manner. We are confident that the creative churned out by Monk Entertainment, will assist us in our mission to educate teenagers and their parents on the relevance of financial literacy, at a time when payments are increasingly becoming digital. The campaign resonates with our key audience who want to take better control on matters pertaining to their financial freedom”.