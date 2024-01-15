Montra Electric launches 'Bharat ka Super Auto' campaign for sustainable urban driving

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Schbang.
Montra Electric, the EV arm of Murugappa Group, has announced the launch of its Bharat ka Super Auto campaign, representing a significant stride towards a sustainable and efficient future for electric mobility in India.
With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and superior performance, Montra Electric is redefining the landscape of electric autos, promising a eco-friendly driving experience for the cities of Lucknow, Kanpur, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
Conceptualised and executed by Schbang, the campaign focuses on Montra Electric's distinctive Super Auto, now offering a 203-kilometer range. The brand has released a digital video campaign (DVC), providing a visual narrative of the Super Auto's features and its impact on sustainable mobility in India.
The film spotlights the Super Auto's features- 203-kilometer range, spacious seating for four, and seamless charging via a standard home socket. The campaign embodies the essence of a revolutionary electric auto, guaranteeing an unparalleled urban experience.
Piyush Pandey, head of marketing and exports, Montra Electric, said, "Montra Electric's Super Auto is here to transform last-mile mobility. With an industry-leading range of 203 kilometers and innovative design, it is redefining the driving experience and comfort of driving and travelling in an auto. This is one of our many steps towards a better and sustainable future. Join us as we go full throttle on this journey with the 123 years old legacy of Murugappa Group to provide eco-friendly commercial mobility solutions for an efficient tomorrow.”
Dhruv Rajput, vice president- brand solutions and head of planning, Schbang expressed, "Crafting the Bharat ka Super Auto campaign for Montra Electric was a journey of imagination and innovation. Our creative endeavor sought to infuse life into metal, turn technology into a story, and make every kilometer an adventure.”
Montra Electric aims to reach out to ICE auto rickshaw drivers and those interested in Super Auto dealerships.