Moov launches a new TVC for Moov Cool, a cold therapy product designed to alleviate pain 

Commenting on the launch, Kanika Kalra, regional marketing director, Health and Nutrition, Reckitt South Asia said, “As one of India’s most trusted pain relief brands, Moov has been helping Indians deal with their pains for decades. With changing lifestyles, sports and fitness related injuries have become more common, and consumers are looking for innovative solutions for instant pain relief. To address these needs, we are delighted to introduce Moov Cool, a formula inspired by cold therapy that provides consumers relief from muscle and joint pains due to injuries such as sprains, strains, and muscle soreness. This launch is a testament to our commitment to offering the best solutions to meet our audience's evolving needs and further enhances our product innovation.”