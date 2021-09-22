Moov moves beyond 'overworked housewife' messaging in two new ad spots

With these ads, the company is looking to strike a chord with people who realise the contribution of a woman in their lives.
For the first time, Moov, the leading pain relief cream brand, is moving beyond the category codes when it comes to advertising. It has just launched a new campaign, titled ‘Zindagi Ke Beech Dard Na Aaye’. The two films for the brand variants – Moov and Moov Strong – don’t portray a helpless housewife, who is unable to work because of pain.
Instead, they portray the pain and strain as a side effect of pursuing their dreams and helping others. The first ad features a mountain climber, who has injured herself and is unable to participate in a contest. Moov Strong comes into play here.
The second ad features a housewife, but in a completely different context. We see her getting back pain, while driving a scooter through an uneven road to drop her daughter off at swimming practice. It's an interesting departure from the brand's domestic messaging to see the woman encourage her daughter to follow her dreams.
Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – health & nutrition, Reckitt, said, “Since its launch, Moov ads have been focused on women, who would stop at nothing, no matter what challenges or pain they encounter in their path, to reach and fulfil their ambitions. This campaign, yet again, is a celebration of women and families, who stand by each other and come back stronger, despite any hurdles that they may face. While our products can be effectively used by any individual experiencing pain, our ads, in a small way, pay a tribute to all those women who constantly do that extra bit to make their own dreams and the dreams of their loved ones come true.”
Kapil Batra, creative head, Delhi, McCann Worldgroup, added, “Moov has always believed that pain should never come in the way of our pursuits. Continuing with this thought, our new campaign is an ode to today’s woman, who would like to chase her goals, come what may. The two stories capture this and show how Moov enables our women protagonists to live their life just the way they want to, i.e., by being unstoppable.”
Moov launched its variant with Diclofenac Sodium in 2019 to address acute pain. It helps provide quick relief. A couple of ads that aired for this product since the beginning of 2021, have also moved away from using a housewife in its messaging. Watch the ads below.
Moov, with these two carefully crafted narratives for Moov and Moov Strong, is looking to strike a chord with people who realise the contribution of a woman in their lives.
Agency: McCann Worldgroup
Production house: Little Lamb Films
Producer/editor: Avishek Ghosh
Director: Bauddhayan Mukherji (Buddy)
DOP: Gaikar Sarkar
Music: Amar Mangrulkar
Sound engineer: Darshan Nair