Moov's new TVC emphasises the importance of addressing pain to prevent it from hindering efforts

Speaking about the campaign, Kanika Kalra, regional marketing director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt, said, “For over three decades, Moov has aimed to help people by not letting pain come in the way of their life. Our advertising has always reflected this purpose. As we worked on this campaign, we reflected on what Moov’s purpose meant for today’s India. Today, as Indians, we aim to maximise life by not just helping ourselves and our family but also by leaving a positive impact on the world around us. But, we can only do that if we are ourselves free of pain. That is what the new campaign by Moov tries to capture through it’s beautiful message of ‘Don’t let pain come in the way of doing good’. We believe that as India’s most-loved pain relief brand, Moov’s new campaign will resonate with every Indian and inspire them to maximise their lives pain-free.”