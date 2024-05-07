Moov's new TVC emphasises the importance of addressing pain to prevent it from hindering efforts

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The 'Aao Dard Mitayein' film promotes life maximisation by helping oneself and others while leaving a positive impact on the world.
Moov, a name in pain relief solutions market, has released its new campaign, Aao Dard Mitayein, for Moov, aimed at highlighting the brand's commitment to providing effective pain relief for people of all ages. Since its inception in 1986, Moov has been synonymous with trust and efficacy, offering a range of products designed to alleviate everyday chronic pains.
The new film, conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, showcases Moov's evolution over the years, emphasising its position as the choice for individuals seeking long-lasting relief from aches and pains. Available in both gel and spray formats, Moov's formula, fortified with ‘Four Active Ingredients’, penetrates deep into muscles, providing warmth and relaxation for swift recovery.
The film portrays the universal nature of pain and the importance of finding quick and gentle solutions to overcome it. By alleviating discomfort, Moov enables individuals to focus on what truly matters – cherishing moments with loved ones, pursuing passions, and making a positive impact on the world.
Speaking about the campaign, Kanika Kalra, regional marketing director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt, said, “For over three decades, Moov has aimed to help people by not letting pain come in the way of their life. Our advertising has always reflected this purpose. As we worked on this campaign, we reflected on what Moov’s purpose meant for today’s India. Today, as Indians, we aim to maximise life by not just helping ourselves and our family but also by leaving a positive impact on the world around us. But, we can only do that if we are ourselves free of pain. That is what the new campaign by Moov tries to capture through it’s beautiful message of ‘Don’t let pain come in the way of doing good’. We believe that as India’s most-loved pain relief brand, Moov’s new campaign will resonate with every Indian and inspire them to maximise their lives pain-free.”
Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative pfficer, Havas Worldwide India said, “What makes this world go round is not the big things; it’s the small acts of goodness that people do for others without expecting anything in return. And Moov believes that the last thing that should come between such acts of goodness is physical pain. With this endearing story, Moov nudges you to go beyond the call of duty and relieve others of their problems… Aao dard mitayein.”
Agency Credits:
Creative Agency: Havas Worldwide India
Anupama Ramaswamy – Chief Creative Officer
Anirban Mozumdar – Chief Strategy Officer
Kundan Joshee – Managing Partner
Ajitesh Verma – Executive Creative Director
Neha Gupta – Associate Vice President
Sakshi Behl – Account Manager
Director: Advait Chandan
Production House: Chrome Pictures