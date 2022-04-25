Mortein brings back mascot 'Louie' in two ads

Lahiri adds that the competition in the category tends to focus on touting the qualities of a brand, as opposed to the other. “Our product is a functional one. Generally, if there’s a malaria or a dengue outbreak, then people will buy the product and its refills. Once they buy the product, it doesn’t get over soon and people don’t need to constantly restock, like an FMCG product. It’s not easy to sell products in this category.”