Mortein's 2-in-1 spray eliminates both mosquitoes and cockroaches in new spot

Mortein, a pest control brand, announced a new campaign, Bacche Bacche Ko Pataa Hai, spotlighting its innovative product— Mortein 2-in-1 spray, which provides 100% kill on both mosquitoes and cockroaches. The new campaign reinforces the convenience and efficacy provided by Mortein 2-in-1 for Indian households to kill both cockroaches and mosquitoes.

With growing concerns among Indian parents over the health risks posed by pests—particularly during the monsoon season when diseases like dengue, malaria caused by mosquitoes and typhoid caused by cockroaches are rampant, the new campaign underscores how Mortein's 2-in-1 spray offers an easy and comprehensive solution for protection from both mosquitoes and cockroaches, ensuring peace of mind for families.

Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt said, “Mortein has always been dedicated to evolving with our consumers' needs. Today, majority of household pest spray users in India use a spray which is exclusively designed for either mosquitoes or cockroaches. Since majority of the Households face both Mosquito & Cockroach problem through the year, it could leave the consumers vulnerable. Our latest campaign highlights the power of India’s first 2-in-1 spray# to always deliver all round protection. Mortein 2-in-1 spray provides 100% kill on both Cockroaches and Mosquitoes~ with one spray, providing comprehensive protection to Indian homes.”

The new campaign, developed by Havas, encourages Indian families to switch to this multi-solution product, ensuring they can address two common household pests with one solution, bringing both convenience and peace of mind. The TVC spotlights on how Indian households can be stress-free while spending time with their family if they have access to 2-in-1 spray- Mortein that targets both mosquitoes and cockroaches.

Anupama Ramaswamy, joint MD and chief creative officer, Havas Creative India said, “Sometimes it is important to grab the consumer by their shoulders and jolt them out of their inertia. This is exactly what this campaign aims to do through slice-of-life, relatable situations, in a light-hearted manner. With Mortein 2 in 1 spray, there is no reason anymore to risk your family’s health and home’s hygiene by using wrong spray on the pests, just to save a few bucks.”

Mortein 2-in-1 spray, is available in 200 ml, 400 ml and 600 ml sizes at Rs 115, Rs 225 and Rs 340 respectively and can be purchased from any grocery stores, departmental stores, pharmacists and leading e-commerce websites.

Agency Credits:

Creative Agency - Havas Creative India

Chief Creative Officer - Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer & Joint Managing Director

Production house - Purplepink Films & Media Pvt. Ltd.

Executive Producer – Apoorvi Sethi

Producer - Harit Sethi

Director - Jayant Sarin

Music - Zeno Rodricks

VFX- Sachin