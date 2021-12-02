Mosaic Wellness onboards Spring Marketing Capital as Strategic Marketing Partner

Spring Marketing Capital has invested in the company and will be a strategic marketing partner to Man Matters & Bodywise.
Mosaic Wellness, a health & wellness start-up running digital health clinics Man Matters and Bodywise has entered into a strategic marketing-led investment partnership with Spring Marketing Capital. Spring Marketing Capital, as part of the investment firm’s ‘Skin in the Game’ fund - that counts Verlinvest as an anchor investor with others LPs including leading VC partners, founders and CXOs - has invested in the company and will be a strategic marketing partner to Man Matters & Bodywise.
Man Matters, a digital health clinic for Men, launched in early 2020 and Bodywise, a digital health clinic for Women which launched in mid-2021 both offer health & wellness content, expert medical consultations and products & services across multiple therapeutic areas like Hair Loss, Skin Health, Sexual Health & PCOS. The company has already attracted well-known investors like Sequoia Capital, Elevation Capital, and Matrix Partners India, and prominent entrepreneurs to invest in the firm since its start. The business now has annualized revenues of US$14M and serves more than 100,000 customers a month across its health & wellness offerings.
Both Man Matters and Bodywise have built user communities with very high engagement and involvement across Instagram, Website and Mobile App. Now the company is doubling down on brand building and has chosen to onboard Spring Marketing Capital as an investor and brand partner.
Spring Marketing Capital has a unique business model - the firm invests capital and offers their marketing expertise and experience as part of their coming on board the cap table. Spring is helmed by industry veterans - Raja Ganapathy (ex-CMO Sequoia Capital) Arun Iyer (ex-chairman and chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas) and Vineet Gupta (ex-CEO DDB Mudra) Spring has built a unique, one-of-a-kind team that partners with founders to help build the brands of tomorrow.
Commenting on the partnership, Revant Bhate, said, “A strong purpose of helping Indians with elective health helped us to articulate phenomenal narratives for Man Matters and Bodywise which is reflected in the clear tone of voice, a strong and distinctive visual identity for both platforms. We really admire the work done by the team at Spring Marketing team over the past 3 years and are looking forward to their assistance in scaling the platforms and taking them to the next level”
Raja Ganapthy, co-founder @ Spring said, “We know Revant from his days as the Rebel Foods CMO and are privileged to work with him and his team. Man Matters and Be Bodywise are already strong platforms - they have built communities on the back of healthcare consultations, great content and curated products and services. We believe that leveraging the brand lever in these 2 spaces can have an exponential impact on future growth. It is a pleasure to work with a management team that is super clear on what they want to achieve and have brought that clarity to bear on their offering.”