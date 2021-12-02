Mosaic Wellness onboards Spring Marketing Capital as Strategic Marketing Partner

Raja Ganapthy, co-founder @ Spring said, “We know Revant from his days as the Rebel Foods CMO and are privileged to work with him and his team. Man Matters and Be Bodywise are already strong platforms - they have built communities on the back of healthcare consultations, great content and curated products and services. We believe that leveraging the brand lever in these 2 spaces can have an exponential impact on future growth. It is a pleasure to work with a management team that is super clear on what they want to achieve and have brought that clarity to bear on their offering.”