Moshi Moshi wins social media mandate of Klub

The agency will work to enhance Klub's social media presence through creative communication, with the goal of increasing engagement and brand visibility.
Moshi Moshi has bagged the social media marketing mandates of Klub, a revenue based financing platform. It provides digital businesses with flexible capital without having to dilute equity.
The mandate entails a comprehensive social media marketing strategy to amplify and create compelling social media campaigns and high-quality content strategies to build a stronger brand voice. This partnership marks a significant step forward in bringing together the expertise and capabilities of Moshi Moshi in the media and marketing industry.
Ishita Verma, co-founder and COO at Klub, said, “We are at an interesting juncture of our growth and having a strong digital personality is absolutely imperative. We are excited to leverage Moshi Moshi’s expertise to create a multitude of opportunities to enhance our brand and customer experience on our social media."
Speaking on the partnership, Rishav Dubey and Ajay Bothra, founders of Moshi Moshi, said, “Moshi Moshi has always aimed at providing a value proposition to generate relevant, long-lasting, and captivating communication to all our clients. We will continue to deliver with the same zeal and commitment to put Klub, Imagine and Soundscape on top of their consumer digital scope.”