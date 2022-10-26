Moshi Moshi wins the Social Media mandate of Godrej Jersey

Speaking on the appointment of Moshi Moshi, Ajesh Sathyababu, AGM - Marketing of Godrej Jersey says, “We aim to engage consumers and reiterate the message of purity, thickness, and the right blend of nutrition across Godrej Jersey’s product portfolio. To do so, we are glad to partner with Moshi Moshi as they understand the local business climate and correspond with our brand’s values. Through this partnership, we aim to create a space for the cross-pollination of ideas and opportunities for social media collaboration with Moshi Moshi.”