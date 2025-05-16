Mother Dairy celebrates Mumbai's Nurturing Spirit with 'Aai Jaisi Mumbai' campaign

In a heartwarming tribute to Mumbai’s nurturing spirit, Mother Dairy, a leading milk and milk products major, has rolled out a special adaptation of its iconic ‘Maa Jaisi’ campaign titled ‘Aai Jaisi Mumbai’. The newly introduced Mumbai-centric campaign celebrates the city's mother-like spirit and aims to connect more deeply with Mumbaikars by acknowledging the unique blend of strength and tenderness that makes both them and their city truly one of a kind.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign captures slice-of-life moments where Mumbaikars mirror the maternal qualities we see in our own mothers – selflessness, resilience, nourishment, and love. It serves as a quiet yet powerful salute not only to the mothers we are born to, but also to the city and its people, who so often become mother figures in our lives.

Speaking about the initiative, Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy, said; “Mumbai embodies the qualities of a mother – resilient, welcoming, and quietly generous. As a brand synonymous with maternal care and unwavering trust, evident in every drop of milk and each spoonful of nourishment - Mother Dairy is proud to extend this legacy of love and care to Mumbai, a city renowned for its ceaseless spirit of giving. Through Aai Jaisi Mumbai, we aim to deepen our bond with the people of this vibrant city, while reinforcing our promise to serve Mumbai with the same care, compassion, and dedication that defines our brand."

The newly introduced campaign is led by a DVC and is spread across print, radio and OOH.

The DVC unfolds in evocative black-and-white frames, capturing slice-of-life moments that celebrate the maternal spirit embodied by everyday Mumbaikars. Set against the vibrant tapestry of Mumbai, the film beautifully portrays acts of care, compassion, support, and warmth – mirroring the nurturing qualities we associate with our own mothers. Whether it’s a gentle gesture on the bustling local trains or BEST buses, sharing a cup of chai at a neighborhood tapri, or finding solace at Gateway of India, the DVC presents a moving mosaic of the city’s people and places. The narrative is further enriched by an authentic street-style rap voiceover that rhythmically captures Mumbai’s soul, bringing alive the essence of ‘Aai Jaisi Mumbai’ – a heartfelt tribute to the city’s enduring, motherly spirit.