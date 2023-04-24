Mother Dairy rolls out its ice creams campaign

The first TVC showcases an elder sister and her younger brother on their way back home after school. While on the return, the sister asks the brother to keep up a secret and not reveal it to their mother. The brother with a mischievous spark in his eyes is prodding her sister not to lie. It is then the sister offers him a Mother Dairy Kulfi; however, to keep up the promise, the brother keeps demanding for other flavours. Leading into the situation, the younger one later agrees to keep the secret with an assurance of a daily treat, which the sister agrees to with a promise, which is anxiously looked up by the brother. And to reaffirm her this commitment, she immediately follows with saying Mother Promise swearing by Mother Dairy Kulfis. Leading by example, Mother Dairy also makes a promise of offering rich, creamy and tasty kulfi to its consumers.