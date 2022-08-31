Mother Dairy's Dhara puts focus on mealtime conversations in its latest campaign titled #KhaanePeKehna

The campaign has been executed by DDB Mudra North along-with Wavemaker.
Kickstarting the festive fervour across the nation with an aim of building upon its overall brand proposition of Zara Sa Badlaav, Dhara, India’s leading edible oil brand from the stable of Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, has rolled out a new campaign titled #KhaanePeKehna. The newly introduced campaign is in line to the brands communication narrative of urging consumers to bring in a badlaav, with this time, putting focus on mealtime conversations.
The month-long campaign, conceptualized by Dhara Edible Oils and executed by DDB Mudra North along-with Wavemaker, is led by a DVC, entailing an engaging narrative of making difficult conversations easy over a meal. The new communication narrative, initiated with emphasis on Dhara Lite n Fine Refined Soyabean Oil, gradually aims to position the company’s edible oil variants as an everyday use cooking oil for all families. The DVC is going live across the brand’s social media handles along-with select OTT platforms and is further spread across print, radio and OOH mediums.
Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, said, “Given today’s lifestyle, many-a-times it becomes difficult to strike a conversation even amongst family members. What adds to it is the hesitancy we often face in initiating difficult conversations. With this new campaign, we intend to call for this badlaav, wherein we are striving to make these conversations easier. Many families in our country have the tradition of coming together, out of their busy schedules, either for lunch or dinner. Dhara’s overall positioning of Zara Sa Badlaav is all about bringing that desired and positive change in life be it healthy habits, mindsets and routine. In line with the same thought, this new campaign advocates the ease of having conversations over a meal.”
Dhara Edible Oils had rolled out its positioning of Zara Sa Badlaav in FY2018-19. Subsequent campaigns under the ambit carried the essence of encouraging people to bring in small changes for larger benefits. The brand, in 2021, further extended it to Rishton ki Sehat, that manifested the importance of looking after the general well-being of one’s family by adopting good health practices. Over the years, the brand has talked about daily edible oil consumption habits, reshuffling of household responsibilities, embracing relationships and health, making new beginnings, etc