Mother’s Recipe adapts Korean dishes for Indian home kitchens

Mother’s Recipe has launched a new digital-first recipe video series that adapts Korean-inspired dishes for Indian home kitchens using its range of Chinese sauces. The series focuses on recipes that are designed to be quick, accessible and compatible with commonly available ingredients.

The initiative responds to growing interest in Korean flavours among Indian consumers, driven by exposure through food ordering platforms, digital content and popular culture. The videos position familiar sauces as entry points for home cooks looking to try global cuisines without complex preparation.

Built around the idea 'MOM-FU: Maa ka pyaar in a Korean avatar', the series features five recipes: Korean Spicy Paneer, Korean Spicy Noodles, Korean Bibimbap, Korean Fried Rice and Korean Veg Dakgalbi. Each recipe uses a combination of Mother’s Recipe sauces, including soya bean sauce, garlic chilli sauce, red chilli sauce, green chilli sauce, desi Szechwan sauce and chilli vinegar.

The formats are structured with step-by-step instructions aimed at first-time cooks, emphasising simplicity and repeatability rather than traditional authenticity. The recipes replace meat-based Korean staples with vegetarian alternatives suited to Indian preferences.

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe, said: “Home cooking has always been about care. What is changing is the kind of flavours people want to bring into their kitchens. We are seeing more consumers, especially young adults, explore global cuisines at home and Korean food is a great example of that. This series is our way of making those recipes feel simpler to try. With our Chinese Sauces, we can bring the flavour together quickly, without taking away from the joy of cooking.”



The video series is being distributed across digital and social platforms, supported by short-form content, recipe visuals and product-focused assets. Media outreach around the campaign centres on home cooking trends, interest in Korean cuisine and the use of sauces as flavour shortcuts.