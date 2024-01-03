Mother's Recipe launches ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar’ campaign with Mumbai local train branding

The train branding will feature various products including papads, pickles, cooking pastes and instant mixes.
Mother's Recipe, a brand known for its delicious and traditional flavours, has announced the launch of Mumbai ka Pyaar campaign. The Mumbai Local trains will be decked up with Mother’s Recipe’s distinctive branding, creating a delightful journey for commuters across the city.
The brand highlights its love for Mumbai through this innovative campaign to create a feeling of belongingness for the city dwellers. The path of the trains has been strategically chosen to represent the diversity of Mumbai's local railway network across the Western line, Central line and Harbour line, with vibrant visuals and engaging content showcasing the authentic taste and love that goes into every Mother's Recipe product.
The train branding will feature Mother’s Recipe’s authentic food products across different segments like papads, pickles, cooking pastes, ready to cook products, chutneys and instant mixes. The campaign aims to celebrate the diverse flavors of Mumbai and connect with the everyday lives of Mumbaikars, bringing a sense of joy and familiarity to their daily commutes.
The USP of every product has been crafted into individual taglines like Mumbai ka Khatta Meetha Pyaar for pickles, Mumbai for Har Ghar Pyaar for the ready to cook range on one side of the train. The other side of the train features the new recipe sauces like garlic chilli sauce, red chilli sauce, soya bean sauce, chilli vinegar and more.
Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother's Recipe, said, "Mumbai ka Pyaar is our way of expressing our love and we are thrilled to bring this campaign to the heart of Mumbai– its local trains, which are the lifeline of the city. Mumbai is known for its love for food- salty, spicy, sweet, sour. Every flavour has a unique place in people’s hearts and on their plates and that is what makes Mother’s Recipe an integral part of every home.”
The campaign rolled out in the first week of January.