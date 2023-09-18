Mother’s Recipe picks 'Bang In The Middle' to service its mainline creative account

The mandate covers mainline advertising, BTL, and retail.
Desai Foods-owned Mother’s Recipe – a leading brand of pickles, condiment pastes, chutneys and papads – has chosen Bang In The Middle (BITM) as the agency to service its mainline account for all its products.
The agency’s mandate spans mainline advertising, BTL and retail, and it will partner with Mother’s Recipe to expand the share and footprint of the brand in India and across the globe. The agency has already started work on the brand.
Sanjana Desai, executive director, Desai Foods said, “Mother’s Recipe is a strong brand and we are looking at building it aggressively. Our pickles range is unique and with more and more offerings being added to our portfolio across categories, consumers are discovering authentic regional and global flavours. We are looking at rapid market expansion. Bang in the Middle has been tasked with building our offerings most persuasively.”
Rajive Mathur, chief operating officer, BITM said “As India’s leading brand name in their category, and with their already prominent foray into pickles, pastes, chutneys and papads; we are more than thrilled to be with them on their culinary journey into the kitchens and dining tables of India. With the coming months bringing in festivity to India, we’d surely want to be part of the celebrations.”