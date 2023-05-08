Mother’s Recipe unveils its Summerwala Sharbat DVC with a new tagline

This delicious and refreshing range of Mother’s Recipe sharbat is perfect for those hot summer days. We have all seen our mothers indulging in the process of making khus, aam panna and many other drinks at home. Whether we returned from school or came back from playing, or it was a special occasion or a family gathering, one thing common for the summer season was the cooling, refreshing sharbat. With the concept of reminiscing childhood memories, Mother’s Recipe has replicated the same in their latest DVC for Summerwala Sharbat.