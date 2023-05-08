Mother’s Recipe unveils its Summerwala Sharbat DVC with a new tagline

With the concept of reminiscing childhood memories, Mother’s Recipe has replicated the same in their latest DVC for Summerwala Sharbat.
Sharbat, the sweet and refreshing drink has the power to bring back memories of childhood. Mother’s Recipe has launched a DVC campaign for its newly launched Summerwala Sharbat.
This delicious and refreshing range of Mother’s Recipe sharbat is perfect for those hot summer days. We have all seen our mothers indulging in the process of making khus, aam panna and many other drinks at home. Whether we returned from school or came back from playing, or it was a special occasion or a family gathering, one thing common for the summer season was the cooling, refreshing sharbat. With the concept of reminiscing childhood memories, Mother’s Recipe has replicated the same in their latest DVC for Summerwala Sharbat.
The new television advertisement for Summerwala Sharbat is based on a beautiful voice-over capturing vibrant visuals of a mother giving sharbat to kids and different people enjoying the drink in various settings which will surely take you back down memory lane. Each of the sharbat is depicted as a journey back to our childhood or a special occasion Jab khel se break leke Ma ka pallu khichate, Toh woh samajh jati ki ye pyaas kuch khaas hai, Woh Aam Paane ki khati mitti yadee dil se leke zuban par aajati. The advertisement captures the essence of summer and highlights the refreshing taste of Summerwala Sharbat. Mother’s Recipe sharbat has launched five new range refreshing flavours Mango Panna, Rose Sharbat, Jeera Masala, Khus Syrup and Lemon Ginger. Khus sharbat, made with khus extract, Lemon sharbat, made with lemon juice and ginger extract and Mango Panna sharbat, made with mango pulp and Jeera & mint.
Commenting on the latest TVC launch Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe, said “We are thrilled to launch our new television advertisement for Summer Sharbat. "We believe that the DVC perfectly captures the essence of summer and showcases the refreshing taste of Mother’s Recipe refreshing Summerwala Sharbat - Mango Panna, Rose, Jeera Masala, Khus Syrup and Lemon Ginger. We are confident that it will be well received by consumers and that they will continue to choose Summerwala sharbat as their go-to drink for the summer."
In addition to its delicious taste, the sharbat is also packed with essential nutrients that help to keep you hydrated and energized during the hot summer months. It is available in a variety of flavours to suit every taste preference, including Mango Panna, Rose Sharbat, Jeera Masala, Khus Syrup and Lemon Ginger.
The campaign has been conceptualized by Ms. Sanjana Desai and the Mothers’ Recipe team which is LIVE on multiple digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. The new television advertisement for Summer Sharbat will be shown on all social media platforms, it would also appear in Google display advertisements, on-the-ground activations, as well as OOH and offline campaigns.