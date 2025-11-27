Mother’s Recipe's latest campaign celebrates a mother’s timeless wisdom and her instinct for truth

Mother’s Recipe has rolled out a new campaign for its ginger garlic paste, framing the narrative around a mother’s ability to recognise purity and truth. The film draws on the sentiment, 'Maa sab jaanti hai, maa sach jaanti hai,' and aligns it with the brand’s focus on ingredient clarity.

The campaign places attention on the product’s formulation, noting that the paste contains only ginger and garlic and is made without artificial preservatives. The brand also states that it does not use sodium benzoate in this category and positions that detail at the centre of the communication.

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe, said: “Every mother knows when something feels right. Her sense of truth and care is unmatched. With this campaign, we wanted to celebrate that instinct, the way mothers can instantly tell what is real. Our Ginger Garlic Paste is made with that same honesty. There are no shortcuts, no preservatives and no compromises. Just the purity of ginger and garlic, made the way mothers would do it in their own kitchens.”

The media plan spans OTT platforms including SonyLIV, JioStar and Zee5, along with MyGate placements, lift branding, bus shelters, bus backs, in-store visibility, dealer boards and influencer activity. The creative narrative focuses on small domestic cues linked to the idea of authenticity and attention to ingredients.

The brand states that the campaign aligns with broader consumer interest in transparency around food products and continues to emphasise its positioning around home-style preparation and familiarity.