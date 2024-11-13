Motilal Oswal AMC launches Children’s Day ad promoting SIPs for kids’ future

On Children's Day, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC) released a new film encouraging parents to understand the importance of SIPs for their children's future. In the video, the story follows a middle-aged father confidently answering his daughter’s questions on educational full-forms such as MBBS, LLB, etc:. But when the mother asks him about the projected fees for these courses, he is left speechless—a relatable scenario for many parents today. This moment serves as a wake-up call, highlighting the significance of SIP’s as a means to financially plan for educational aspirations.

Advertisment

Sandeep Walunj, group chief marketing officer at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, shared, “Parents often leave no stone unturned to fulfil the smallest needs & wants of children. But when it comes to the most significant investment for their future – the higher education costs, they are often found unprepared. Through this relatable film, we’re reminding parents that the cost of education is growing, SIP is one effective way to be prepared and the earlier they start, the less will be the amount!”

Shailendra Tiwari, director at De Works Communications, shared, “Working on this campaign was a rewarding experience. We wanted to capture the genuine, relatable moment where parents realize the growing costs of education, all while staying true to the essence of family and planning for the future. The story unfolds naturally, allowing audiences to connect with the characters and understand the importance of financial planning through SIPs for their children's future. We’re proud to have been a part of Motilal Oswal AMC's vision to make financial literacy accessible and memorable.”