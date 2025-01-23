Motilal Oswal Financial Services unveils #YehConHai campaign to combat scams

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has launched the #YehConHai campaign to help investors identify and avoid scams. The group has removed over 15,000 fake posts, videos, and apps but continues to combat fraudulent activities.

The #YehConHai campaign includes three films that depict real-life scenarios where scammers impersonate Motilal Oswal employees including Raamdeo Agrawal, the group chairman. The campaign is launched to educate investors about scams and promote secure financial practices.

Sandeep Walunj, group chief marketing officer at MOFSL, shared, “While we have been doing substantial work in taking down fake/fraud posts, we thought potential victims must also be opted in our efforts. Visuals work helps investors comprehend the modus-operandi of scammers and prepares them to deal with such attempts much better. A sting operation was the creative device that we came up with internally for this purpose.”

As mentioned in the press release, in 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported bank frauds exceeding Rs 139.3 billion, highlighting the need for investor vigilance. Motilal Oswal’s #YehConHai campaign focuses on educating investors to recognise and avoid scams.

Through research, the campaign has identified key red flags that investors should be wary of when approached by potential fraudsters:

• Pressure to act quickly or make rushed decisions.

• Promises of guaranteed returns.

• Assurances of instant or extraordinarily fast profits.

• Requests to transfer money to a separate, non-official account.

As part of the campaign, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has introduced channels for investors to verify claims and individuals' authenticity. Investors can email fraudcheck@motilaloswal.com or WhatsApp 97690 29197 to ensure financial safety.