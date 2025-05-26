Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ new ad warns against bad financial advice

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) has launched a campaign using humour to show how lack of expertise can challenge even experienced professionals. It highlights the importance of reliable advice for financial decisions.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide and brought to life by Piccolo Studios.

The campaign films show different people, including professionals and everyday individuals, getting bad advice from unqualified sources in situations like dating, fitness, surgery, driving, golfing, and cricket.

These situations humorously showcase their frustration and surprise when faced with poor advice, while highlighting how RIISE ensures users always have access to ‘right advice’ through research-backed insights, dedicated advisors, and efficient, reliable trading options within a single application.

The campaign will be strategically promoted across MOFS's digital platforms, with the primary objective of driving app downloads and increasing user engagement.

Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Walunj, executive director and group CMO, MOFS said, “India’s equity markets are witnessing an unprecedented rise in retail participation. Motilal Oswal steps in to fill this void and stands as a trusted partner for investors who need to value research more than just convenience — This campaign reinforces our position as the go-to destination for informed investing — making us the natural first step in every investor’s journey.”

Speaking about the campaign, Chetan Asher, founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, said, “In the investment world, the line between good and bad advice can mean the difference between prosperity and regret. Nobody understands this reality more intimately than investors themselves. With our latest campaign for RIISE, we've distilled the essence of 'right advice' into something both entertaining and impactful. These films capture relatable moments that mirror the everyday investment dilemmas people face, delivering both laughter and a powerful message. I'm confident that viewers will see themselves in these scenarios, making the value proposition of RIISE resonate on a personal level.”