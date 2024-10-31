Motilal Oswal Wealth Management unveils new campaign for Diwali

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management (MOWM) has today unveiled its new campaign, ‘Khaas Mahurat, Khaas Basket’. This new campaign emphasises MOWM’s commitment to providing research-backed stock recommendations this Diwali.

Conceptualised by the in-house MOWM team, the campaign showcases the journey of family members striving towards perfection—whether in terms of looks, providing delicious mithai and serving it in an extravagant manner, or bonding with loved ones through a cinematic experience. The film emphasises the importance of ‘Khaas research’ in choosing ‘Khaas stocks’ for Muhurat Trading.

Emphasising on the significance of Mahurat trading, Sandeep Walunj, group CMO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “The campaign highlights the importance of in-depth analysis and robust research behind our recommendations, which enable our investors to capitalise on strategic growth opportunities, including the Khaas Muhurat basket. Muhurat Trading is an auspicious occasion when investors kick-start the new year with strategic investments to begin on a positive note. We at Motilal Oswal Wealth Management, celebrate the festival of light with investors, through carefully selected investment recommendations, backed by a comprehensive analysis”

Adding to it, Varun Mundra, SVP- Marketing, Motilal Oswal Wealth Management said, “Diwali is a time when everyone seeks exclusivity and unparalleled experiences in the pursuit of their ‘Khaas moment’, and that's exactly what our film embodies. The narrative revolves around a family's quest for excellence in all aspects of life. By aligning this sentiment with ‘Khaas research’ for ‘Khaas stocks’, we aim to connect with our audience and deeply resonate with them, making their Muhurat Trading experience truly memorable.”

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management's "Khaas Mahurat, Khaas Basket" campaign aims to blend the festive spirit of Diwali with research-backed advice on stocks.