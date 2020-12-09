Motivator launches its full funnel ecommerce solution

Motivator, which has been handling the online and offline media business for Soothe healthcare from 2019, will now also be managing their presence across eCommerce platforms. This new partnership will enable Motivator to further scale its integrated marketing approach with a full-funnel view and create a long term value for the brand.

The agency is responsible for through the line marketing on eCommerce platforms starting from listing and cataloguing the product to promotions and finally making the sales. With the use of 9 leading platforms, we have ensured that our brands see the positive delta in sales and become profitable in the eCommerce universe.

Speaking on the win, Mausumi added, “With the change in the path to purchase journey and high migrations to Ecommerce during COVID it has become very critical for brands to be able to leverage these new sales channels in their favour. Seeing our maiden effort showing promise and great returns make us proud.”

Saahil Dhariya, Managing Director, Soothe Healthcare said, “As a company, we keep an adaptable and agile approach to reach our customers. The pandemic presented an opportunity for us to test the waters with eCommerce as a platform and Motivator is a trusted partner for us to dive into this endeavour with.”