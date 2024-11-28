How many kid mascots of brands can you identify in this artwork?

Motley Network’s proactive independent initiative, ‘Children of Advertising,’ is currently attracting significant attention on social media. The creative revives several child advertising characters from our childhood in a digital painting.

Advertisment

The Parle-G girl, Surf-Excel sibling duo, Nirma girl, Complan boy, and the Hutch Puppy are all a part of it. It is executed by Supal Patil, Priyanka Surve, Aniruddh Kashyap, Jason Menezes, and Niharika Goel of the Motley Network.

Speaking about the project, Jason Menezes, founder of Motley Network, says that although the project isn't for any client, they wanted to do it for Children’s Day. However, given the reality of advertising, they got busy with client work.

“However, the thought behind it was pretty simple; we picked up all the characters that hold a lot of nostalgia and got them in one place.”

“We are big believers in doing proactive work, and we break out time between doing work for clients as well as for small independent projects that are all out on our social media." adds Menezes.

Menezes notes that a significant challenge within agencies is the lack of avenues or platforms for talent to express themselves, and that client projects do not always provide the desired creative satisfaction. "Doing such proactive work also helps you relax and unwind." he says.