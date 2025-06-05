Motorola India launches campaign highlighting Razr 60's cool quotient

Motorola India recently launched a campaign for its new Motorola Razr 60 smartphone, featuring public appearances by Milind Soman, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Aparshakti Khurana. To showcase just how much attention the phone commands in public spaces, Motorola orchestrated a moment that sparked curiosity among fans and media after celebrities Milind Soman, Rithvik Dhanjani and Aparshakti Khurana were seen being confronted and escorted away in public spaces while flipping open their new Motorola Razr 60 devices,leaving fans and media speculating: what could have possibly caused such a stir?

The campaign involved the celebrities being filmed in high-traffic areas of Mumbai using their Motorola Razr 60 devices. Subsequently, they were approached by individuals portrayed as officials and escorted away. Videos of these incidents circulated on social media platforms via pages such as Viral Bhayani, Voompla, and filmydhun, leading to online speculation. The resolution of the activity was revealed when the celebrities posted images on Instagram, indicating their involvement in a staged event related to the phone's perceived attractiveness.

Following the initial staged incidents, online discussion was amplified by meme pages, influencers, and Bollywood portals, including trolls_official, thesarcasticpage, and sagarcasm. This activity formed part of a broader integrated campaign for the Motorola Razr 60, available on Flipkart, utilizing both digital and out-of-home (OOH) channels.

The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Only Much Louder (OML).

Pankaj Malani, senior VP & revenue head at OML, said: “We wanted to play with the idea of visual distraction in an overstimulated world - what happens when a phone looks so good, it becomes a public hazard? The campaign tapped into that insight, and the public reaction was bigger than we could’ve imagined.”