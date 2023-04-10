Motorola unveils localised campaigns for the launch of two new products

Sudhir Nair, Founder & CEO, 21N78E Creative Labs, added “It’s not very often that one gets an opportunity to talk about Motorola to this demographic. Hence it was a brief rife with possibilities. We wanted to ensure that our narrative was equally differentiated and did justice to the hatke performance of the phone. As an agency we have always believed that when product features are an organic fit to the narrative, the work will get noticed. Hence our communication intent was to get people to consider it as a clear and present enabler in their quest for a better life. And that’s what we did. The high VTRs, the lift on favorability and the traffic to the ecomm platform were clear indicators that the communication has resonated with consumers across languages and geos and that’s truly heartening.”