Motorola's 'Flip into the Future' campaign unveils the Razr 40 Ultra placed in iconic locations

Motorola, a smartphone brand presents the launch of 'Flip into the Future' campaign spotlighting the Motorola razr 40 Ultra in the Pantone® Colour of the Year 2024- Peach Fuzz. This campaign blends hyper-realistic CGI advertising and influencer marketing using Instagram.
This approach combines coming-of-age surreal advertising with the personal touch of digital influencers, creating a story where Motorola razr40 Ultra plays the role of an enabler to look into the future. Conceptualised and executed by Barcode Entertainment, the campaign introduces three CGI ad reels placed in iconic locations, where the device unfolds, providing a glimpse into the possibilities of tomorrow.
These hyper-realistic environments, blend technology and imagination to spark curiosity about the limitless potential that lies ahead, infused with the Peach Fuzz colour. Motorola embraces the power of influencer marketing by collaborating with digital influencers to amplify the campaign's reach.
Shivam Ranjan, marketing head, Motorola APAC said, “We are pleased to partner with Barcode for our 'Flip into the Future' campaign, which used modern CGI advertising and innovative influencer marketing to engage with our audience. We are delighted with the response that the audience has shown to the campaign and look forward to implementing more such unique marketing strategies to take the brand further.”
Ajay Kulkarni, director growth - Barcode Entertainment, echoes “The 'Flip into the Future' campaign is a manifestation of Barcode Entertainment's commitment to pushing creative boundaries. Co-creating this beautiful campaign with the fusion of influencers and technology, we worked closely with Motorola to translate their vision into reality. The collaboration between the client and our entire team has resulted in a campaign that truly captures the essence of innovation and creativity," said Sonia Sarashetti, director influencer content at Barcode Entertainment.
The campaign reinforces its dedication to stay at the forefront of innovation, challenging traditional marketing norms, and embracing new-age strategies.