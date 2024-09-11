Motul’s new campaign brings race car power to everyday roads with its engine oil

Sameet Ali Soni, executive creative director, VML commented on the campaign, “Motul is an iconic engine oil brand. However, it is often perceived as a brand that is available only for motorcycle engine oils. To break this misconception and increase awareness we felt why not leverage Motul’s association with motorsports. Even though people do not drive on racetracks daily; life is a race, and racetracks are aspirational for anyone driving cars. This commercial, uses the classic technique of juxtaposing the racetrack and the road. We shot the ad at the Buddh F1 Circuit in Greater Noida and had various hurdles that appear on the road like a handcart guy, animals and even a Baraat that actually come on the track, thus adding to the overall quirk and madness, while landing the point that you get a race-like performance from your car on road-like conditions.”