Mountain Dew instills fearlessness and courage to overcome everyday fears

Vineet Sharma, category director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves forward in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. The brand acknowledges that fear is universal, and every individual is beset with the feeling of fear. Fear can arise from a myriad of situations that are unique to each one of us and in this film, we have tried to focus on everyday fears which many of us can relate to. It is our belief that real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and eventually emerge as winners. We are confident consumers across the country will relate with this touching new film and as always, the philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ will resonate strongly with them.”