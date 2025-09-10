Mountain Dew launches ₹20, 400 ml PET pack with new Hrithik Roshan TVC

PepsiCo India has rolled out a new 400 ml PET pack of Mountain Dew, priced at ₹20. With this launch, the brand expands its price-pack architecture to drive accessibility and value, while reinforcing its long-standing philosophy of Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai.

To mark the launch, Mountain Dew has unveiled a new TV commercial featuring brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The adrenaline-driven film shows Roshan in an outdoor adventure sequence where he confronts a natural obstacle and takes a leap, underscoring the brand’s message of courage and triumph.

Akankshaa Dalal, Category Head, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India, said: “The launch of our ₹20, 400 ml PET pack is another step in making the Dew experience more accessible, while staying true to our bold identity. Backed by consumer insights, this innovation delivers greater value without compromise, and our new campaign with Hrithik Roshan perfectly captures the essence of courage and triumph that defines Mountain Dew.”

The TVC will be supported by a 360-degree campaign across television, digital, outdoor and social media platforms. Mountain Dew is available in multiple pack formats including 400 ml at ₹20, 1.25L at ₹50, and 2.25L/2L at ₹90, across modern and traditional retail outlets, as well as e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.