Mountain Dew launches a new music video to salute the spirit of Youth of Punjab ft. Guru Randhawa

Speaking on the anthem, Vineet Sharma, category director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “Mountain Dew has always inspired youth to conquer their fears with courage, and win! Punjab and Punjabis have always been known for their bravery and courage. With the new anthem, we salute the land of Punjab and the people of Punjab for their courage. We are thrilled to have Guru Randhawa as the voice, Sneha Khanwalkar as the music director and Irshad Kamil as the lyricist for bringing alive this song of courage of Punjab. Nooran Sisters and Lazer X contributed towards the anthem. We hope that this song will inspire the youth of Punjab to believe in themselves, and conquer with courage, soaring higher than ever before!”

Commenting on the anthem, singer Guru Randhawa, said, “I am extremely thrilled to associate with Mountain Dew, a brand that has spoken to me in the moments where I found victory over fear. Their philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ has always struck a chord with me. I am honored to be a part of this powerful and inspirational anthem. It celebrates the inborn self-belief and determination that youngsters possess and encourages the youth to conquer their fears and follow their dreams. I hope that this anthem inspires the youth to be courageous and chase their dreams with passion and zeal."